Another Viral-Worthy Kiara Advani Photoshoot, By The Usual Suspect - Dabboo Ratnani

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is everyone's favourite and now, you can add her to Dabboo Ratnani's list of treasured celebrities too. The celebrity photographer, who is known for his glamorous annual calendars featuring some of the biggest names in the country, has now shared a fun video with Kiara Advani. The clip, shared on Instagram, features some behind-the-scenes glimpses from a photoshoot. Kiara, dressed in a blush pink outfit, looks gorgeous as always. Sharing the video, Dabboo Ratnani said, #btswithdabboo. With lovely Kiara [heart emoji],” and tagged the actress. Several fans of the actress have flooded the comments section praising Kiara's stunning looks and talent.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, one Dabboo Ratnani post sent the Internet into a tizzy. The post in question features Vidya Balan covered in nothing but a newspaper. With the newspaper in one hand and a mug in the other, Vidya appears to have ditched her clothes and opted only for heels and sunglasses. Dabboo Ratnani allowed the picture to do all the talking by only adding a heart-eye emoji, newspaper emoticon and a sparkle emoji in the caption.

Vidya Balan's Paa co-star Abhishek Bachchan also featured on Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram timeline recently. In a video, he is seen interacting with the photographer's three children. He even tells them jokingly that he is sleepwalking and sleep talking, attributing it to the early morning shoots with Dabboo Ratnani. Abhishek also poked fun at their long-standing friendship, saying that the yearly photoshoots were their "sentence of punishment" for being school friends.

During the photoshoot, Abhishek Bachchan posed on a chair in an empty swimming pool, remarking that only Dabboo could come up with such unique ideas. Despite his fake annoyance, Abhishek expressed his affection for the photographer, saying, "Hi Dabboo, we love you." He also says, “Celebrating 20 years of Dabboo Ratnani Photography. Many many congratulations. Here's to the next 30. And for your 50th anniversary, we will still be here in our wheelchairs doing photographs. But I hope we are still around. You are just the best. I love you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. In February, she married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra at a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan.