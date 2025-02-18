<i>Dabba Cartel</i> Trailer: Shabana Azmi And Jyotika Get Entangled In A Web Of Lies, Crime And Deception

The trailer of the highly anticipated thriller Dabba Cartel has just been dropped. the nearly three-minute trailer offers a gripping preview of the story that follows five middle-class women, played by Shabana Azmi and Jyotika, whose seemingly innocent dabba (lunchbox) business takes a dark turn into the dangerous world of drug cartels.

As the story unfolds, the women and their husbands are drawn into a sinister web of crime and deception, linked to the shadowy world of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals. What began as a humble lunchbox service quickly spirals into a perilous game of survival, where double lives are exposed and the stakes grow higher with every twist. The burning question: how far will they go to protect themselves and their families?

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the thrilling trailer on social media, with the caption: "They're cooking. And it's criminally good. Watch Dabba Cartel, out February 28, only on Netflix."

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and written by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, Dabba Cartel is produced by Excel Entertainment and created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

The web series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

The series is set to premiere on February 28 on Netflix.