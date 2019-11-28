Dabangg 3: Who Dares To Dance-Off Against Prabhu Deva? Salman Khan. In Matching Jackets

Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva from the sets of Dabangg 3 (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Earlier this year, reports did the rounds on the Internet that Salman Khan and Dabangg 3 director Prabhu Deva were to have a dance-off in the film, which has now been confirmed by a mid-day report. Prabhu Deva, who danced alongside Salman for a brief sequence in the song Mera Hi Jalwa from 2009 film Wanted, told mid-day that the song has already been filmed: "Sharing screen space with him in a song after Mera Hi Jalwa was magical. I can never turn down his request. I hope people will like seeing us together again." It appears that the song featuring Salman and Prabhu Deva is the much talked about track Munna Badnam Hua, which is a redux version of Munni Badnam Hui from Dabangg, featuring Malaika Arora.

Meanwhile, a source close to the film told mid-day that the film's team had initially created a special jacket for Salman for the Munna Badnam Hua song and after Prabhu Deva was roped in for the track, Salman had asked for an identical one for Prabhu Deva as well: "Given that Prabhu Deva is a dance icon, Salman felt a fun dance-off between them would become a talking point. As soon as the director agreed to face the camera, Salman called sister Alvira Agnihotri and designer Ashley Rebello, who are styling the cast of Dabangg 3, and asked them to source a jacket similar to what he was sporting in the song, for Prabhu Deva." Ashley Rebello and Alvira Agnihotri are costume designers for Dabangg 3.

Mr Rebello told mid-day what made Salman Khan's Munna Badnam Hua jacket so special: "The highlight of Salman's jacket (sourced from designer Michael Cinco) is the portion that includes stained glass and bears the picture of a king. For Prabhu Deva, I had to get a similar jacket at the last minute. It was Salman's idea to rope him in."

Earlier, a Mumbai Mirror report cited a source to state that Salman's Chulbul Pandey will challenge Prabhu Deva to a dance-off to win over Warina Hussain in the song Munna Badnam Hua: "According to the theme of the song, Prabhu Deva gestures to Warina to call him, but Salman sees this, and in an attempt to win Warina's heart, he challenges Prabhu Deva."

Salman Khan has already released two songs from Dabangg 3's playlist, both of which feature quirky dance steps. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role as Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo in the movie.

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20.