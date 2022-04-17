Mini Mathur Shares Inside Pictures From Cyrus-Vaishali's Wedding. Says, 'He Made The Happiest Groom'

MiniMathur with groom Cyrus Sahukar (courtesy: minimathur)

Actress Mini Mathur has shared an adorable post wishing the newlyweds Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malhara. Vj-actor Cyrus got married to his longtime girlfriend Vaishali on April 15 at a destination wedding in Alibaug. Sharing some inside pictures from the dreamy wedding, Mini wrote a long note that read, "My buddy cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I've ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely polvina_malhara !! It's also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hysterically abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad."

Here have a look:

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara have been dating for six years before taking the plunge. For the wedding, Cyrus wore an off-white sherwani with a pink turban, while Vaishali looked pretty in a bright red lehenga.

The wedding was attended by his family and close friends, including Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Shruti Seth, Cyrus Brocha, Samir Kochhar, Gaurav Kapur, Yudhishtir Urs and music composer Ankur Tewari.

Anchor and Actor Samir Kochhar shared a post with the newlyweds and wrote, "Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!! Loads of love cyrus_sahukar polvina_malhara from radhikaskochhar n me "

Here have a look at the post:

On the work front, Cyrus Sahukar was last seen in a web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh in the lead roles.