Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Picks Up Pace

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

The film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, made a promising debut at the box office and has garnered positive feedback from audiences. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹3.46 crore on its second Friday. The film earned ₹47.21 crore in eight days. Additionally, the report noted that the film recorded an 11.29% occupancy in Hindi on Friday. Crew revolves around three women in the airline industry facing unexpected situations and entangled in a web of lies.

Crew has reportedly been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle."

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crewnot only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.