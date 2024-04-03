Crew Box Office Collection Day 5: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Film Witnesses A Dip

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Crew, featuring a stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, continues its theatrical journey with a mixed bag of results at the box office. While on Monday, the film earned around Rs 4.20 crore, marking a 60 per cent drop from its opening day figures, Tuesday saw a further dip in its box office performance. As per a Sacnilk report, Crew minted Rs 3.50 crore on its fifth day in theatres. With a Hindi occupancy rate of 12.99% on Tuesday, the film has amassed a total box office collection of Rs 37.20 crore. In other news, Kriti Sanon expressed her enthusiasm for a potential sequel, stating she, along with co-stars Tabu and Kareena, would be keen to reunite.

Crew revolves around three air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, whose fortunes take a dramatic turn when they stumble upon a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits, amidst the backdrop of their airline Kohinoor facing bankruptcy.

Reportedly, Crew has been released across 2000 theatres. It premiered in over 75 countries, spanning more than 1100 locations. The estimated budget for the film, covering production and advertising expenses, reportedly stands around Rs 60 crore.

Crew opened to largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Crew would have been much more fun if only it knew how to buoy things up with strokes of genuine inspiration. Yes, that is what is sorely missing in a film that goes for gold but fails to find a source of sustained sparkle.

Produced under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew not only features the three leading ladies but also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in its ensemble cast.