Dwayne Johnson Got A Makeover From His Daughters And It's All Kinds Of Adorable

The Rock in a still from the video. (courtesy: therock)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares an amazing bond with his daughters - Jasmine and Tiana. They give major father-daughter goals. Oh, and, Dwayne Johnson's latest post is proof. Here, the actor is sitting in a chair as his daughters are seen applying make-up on his face, head and neck. Then comes a point when one of them asks the actor to join them in the make-up room. Explaining the sequence of events, Dwayne Johnson, in the caption, wrote, “ Daddy can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10 min. PLEASE it'll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.” Wondering what happened after the make up session? The actor added that he had to cancel the meeting and it took him an hour to “scrub lipstick off.” He wrote, “Zoom meeting cancelled…My two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement…I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s*** stains the skin…” The actor concluded, “Hey they'll be a time down the road when this stuff won't matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy's in”.

The video became an instant hit on social media. Replying to the post, artist Danielle Weber wrote, “Colour choice 11/10.” Musician Eric Zayne said, “You look so handsome hahaha I love these.” Actor Tony Baker wrote, “Family Time.” Maniesh Paul too couldn't stop himself from dropping a comment under the post. He wrote, “ Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha .”



Well, this isn't the first time when Dwyane Johnson's daughters decided to do his makeover. Last time, they made him wear a colourful wig. Sharing the video, he wrote, “First morning back home with my tornados and by 8 am they insisted on giving “Dwanta Claus a makeover before Christmas. I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I feel right now, then I am winning baby.”

Check it out here:

Aren't they adorable?