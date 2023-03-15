Viral Pic: The Rock And Emily Blunt At The Oscars (The Comments Are Even Better)

This image was posted by The Rock (courtesy: therock)

What goes on behind-the-scenes at the Oscars doesn't always stay there. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared an absolutely epic photo of himself and Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt from shortly before they went on stage to present the first Oscar of the 95th Academy Awards. "Two minutes before we walk out on the Oscar stage – live – in front of the world," The Rock captioned this picture. Just what were he and Emily doing two minutes ahead of showtime? The Rock, bursting out of a pink jacket that's caught some flak for on social media, was sitting on top of Emily in her white Valentino dress, both pulling goofy faces. "Emily blames me for this. I blame the Teremana," The Rock continued in his caption, plugging tequila brand he co-owns.

There's a lot going on in the picture – hello, person holding a lint roller in the background – and it's proof, if proof were needed, that backstage at the Oscars is a chaotic place to be. The photo has, of course, gone viral since The Rock shared it – and the comments are even better.

First, here is the picture of Emily Blunt and The Rock backstage at the Oscars:

Now for the comments. Emily's husband John Krasinski, who played The Office prankster Jim Halpert, was invoked. There were jokes about The Rock – Dwayne Johnson's wrestling name – and the 'rock paper scissors' game.

There was also a particularly clever twist on the 'stuck between a rock and a hard place' idiom, with Emily Blunt's film A Quiet Place referenced.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson presented the Oscar for best Animated Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards – the award went to Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.