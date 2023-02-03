'She'll Survive': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Mother Injured In Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson also thanked the police and fire departments.

Dwayne Johnson's mother was injured in a late night car crash and is under treatment in Los Angeles, the actor said this morning. The former professional wrestler, popularly known by his ring name 'The Rock', shared the update about his mother, Ata Johnson, in an Instagram post. He also posted a photo showing the front portion of the car badly damaged.

"Thank you God she's ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night. She'll survive and continue to get evaluated," he said. "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

The actor also thanked the police and fire departments.

"Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all," he said.

He also made an emotional appeal to his fans to hug their parents.

"I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug 'em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get," said the 50-year-old former wrestler.

Several celebrities and fans wished her a speedy recovery.