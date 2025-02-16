<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>: Dhanush Shoots For His Upcoming Film At A College Campus In Delhi

Dhanush is all set to appear in Tere Ishq Mein. The Aanand L Rai directorial features Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

Currently, Dhanush is filming for Tere Ishq Mein at Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi. In a video circulating online, the actor can be seen shooting on campus while students line up in long queues to catch a glimpse of the star.

In January, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced that Tere Ishq Mein is set to release on November 28, 2025.

In an Instagram post, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Dhanush-Kriti Sanon-Aanand L Rai-Bhushan Kumar-AR Rahman Team Up: ‘Tere Ishk Mein' announced... 28 NOV 2025 release... Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman and Himanshu Sharma—the creators of Raanjhanaa join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar to bring Tere Ishk Mein."

Earlier, Aanand L Rai confirmed that Tere Ishk Mein is set in the same world as Raanjhanaa (2013).

The director told News18, “In 2011, after Tanu Weds Manu (2011), I was curious to see how a person like me would handle tragedy. When Himanshu (Sharma, the writer) brought the world of Raanjhanaa to me, I was eager to explore a story centered on love and tragedy."

“Tanu Weds Manu was all about fun and games within my middle-class world. Raanjhanaa was a step forward. Twelve years later, this 53-year-old man is keen to see his growth in the tragedy genre. It's a different story now. Whether it's more mature or not is up to the audience and reviewers to decide. I'm excited to dive back into that world and explore relationships from a different perspective," Aanand L Rai added.

Tere Ishk Mein will be released in Hindi and Tamil. The project has been bankrolled by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.