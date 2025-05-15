Crazy Viral: Anushka Sharma Holds Son Akaay Close, Leaves Daughter Vamika In Awe. Bonus - Virat Kohli

A video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their children, Vamika and Akaay, went viral on social media. The family was seen visiting Anushka's maternal home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, Anushka is seen arriving at her mother's house with her son Akaay in her arms. Their daughter Vamika stands nearby, watching them.

The actress's mother welcomes them at the doorstep, takes baby Akaay into her arms, and hugs Anushka while Vamika stares at them adorably.

Virat is also seen briefly in the background. The video shows the family entering the house together.

On Monday, Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. His actor-wife Anushka Sharma reacted to the big news.

The caption read, "They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler - and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from International cricket in whites - But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," she added.

Anushka and Virat met in 2013 during a commercial shoot and got married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021 and their son Akaay in February 2024.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a cameo role in Qala. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress also worked on a biopic based on Indian women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda Xpress. However, the release date for the film has not yet been confirmed.