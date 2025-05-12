Anushka Sharma On Virat Kohli's Test-Retirement: "I'll Remember The Tears, Battles No One Saw"

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Now, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma reacted to the big news. She shared a picture with Virat on Instagram.

The caption read, "They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler - and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege."

"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from International cricket in whites - But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," she added.

On Monday, Virat Kohli shared a long note about how Test cricket had "tested" and "shaped" him.

The cricketer also posted a picture of himself wearing a Test cricket jersey and holding a bat in his hand.

Virat wrote, "It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," the former captain of the Indian cricket team added.

In June last year, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20I. However, the star cricketer will continue to wear the blue jersey in the ODIs.