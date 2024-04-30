Courteney Cox Reveals She Once Broke-Up During Couples Therapy: 'It Was Really Intense'

Courteney Cox shared this image. (courtesy: courteneycoxofficial)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Courteney Cox, in a recent Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver podcast, revealed that she once broke-up during couples therapy. During the podcast, Courteney spoke about the Snow Patrol musician and her current partner Johnny McDaid. FYI, the couple broke off the engagement but are still together. Courteney said, "Three years in, we broke up, and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn't know it was coming, whether I should have or not, it was just like, we went to this therapist to talk about our boundaries, what we could and couldn't accept about each other." Courteney added, "We were engaged, and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain. I also don't like surprises, and he's an incredible human being, so he wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship-there was that much that needed to be dealt with-that he had to protect himself around his heart."

The actress added, "I had a great therapist. I went to the same one, I kept seeing him, the one that we'd met on the breakup day. It was brutal to go to his office after that for a while, but then it was great. And I'm really thankful a) nothing will ever hurt me that bad again, and then b) most of all, most importantly, I completely changed." The Scream star added, "As opposed to going f*** him, you know, getting in this mode of anger, I went in. And I did the most work on myself, by far. I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries, what were my motives in life? Like, what was my part in this?"

Courteney Cox became a star after featuring as Monica Geller in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Her character was the mama hen of the group, which included 5 others - Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, the late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Joe Tribiani, played by actor Matt LeBlanc.