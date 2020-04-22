Coronavirus Lockdown: Nushrat Bharucha Hopes 'To See The Other Side Soon'

Nushrat Bharucha shared this image. (courtesy nushratbharucha)

Highlights Nushrat Bharucha shared a set of pictures of herself

She added "lockdown day 29" to her post

Nushrat was last seen in 'Dream Girl'

Nushrat Bharucha is driving our lockdown blues away with her latest Instagram entry. The Dream Girl actress dropped a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and they are making her Instafam swoon. In the monochrome pictures, Nushrat can be seen posing for the camera. Dressed in a cotton shirt, Nushrat looks as stunning as ever. Sharing the pictures, Nushrat made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. She wrote, "Grilled on the inside right now, but hoping to see the other side soon!" She also added the hashtag "lockdown day 29" to her post. Take a look:

embed -

Within minutes of posting, Nushrat's pictures were flooded with comments from her fan and friends from the industry. Her Dream Girl co-star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap reacted to the pictures and wrote, "Photo aur caption" and added a fire emoticon to her comment.

Nushrat Bharucha, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Nushrat was helping her mama and her grandmamma in sorting vegetables. Aww! In the video, Nushrat was seen sitting on the floor as she sorted the vegetables on a piece of cloth. Take a look:

Nushrat also shared this adorable snippet of her family time where Nushrat, her mama and her grandmamma was seen giving hair massage to each other. "What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal," wrote Nushrat.

On the work front, the 34-year-old actress has featured in films such as Kal Kisne Dekha, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Meeruthiya Gangsters and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. She was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy Dream Girl where she shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht.