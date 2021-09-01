'Coolest Bride On The Block': Inside Rhea Kapoor's Rocking Party With Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker

Rhea Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy rheakapoor)

Highlights Swara shared pics from Rhea Kapoor's party on Instagram

Rhea posted a few photos from the party herself

Rhea was stunning in a white ensemble

Swara Bhasker just described Rhea Kapoor as the "coolest bride" because she indeed is the coolest. Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani last month and since then, she's been busy attending parties. On Tuesday, Rhea Kapoor partied with her "godfathers" - designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla - glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram. The party also included the likes of Rhea Kapoor's sister Sonam Kapoor and actress Swara Bhasker - she co-starred with Sonam in Veere Di Wedding, produced by Rhea. Sharing a few stunning shots of her princess-like ensemble from the party, Rhea Kapoor wrote: "Last night with my fairy godfathers. Love you two extra."

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker filled up her Instagram stories with glimpses of the get-together. "With the latest and coolest bride on the block. Rhea Kapoor, making marriage look like a vibe," wrote Swara.

On August 14, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married in Anil Kapoor's living room - the ceremony was attended by only close friends and family. Details of the intimate wedding were shared by the new bride in an emotional post.

Rhea Kapoor's post-wedding party outfit was courtesy Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Here's how much fun Rhea Kapoor had at the after party: "The after party thrown by the best friends in the world because they can't help themselves is my love language. Best 'reception' ever."

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie Aisha.