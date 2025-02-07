Vicky Kaushal Uses This Iconic Nana Patekar Dialogue For Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are goals. The couple got married in 2021 in Rajasthan. Now, Vicky has shared a page from his life at home. Believe it or not, it has a Nana Patekar connection.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal revealed his tactic to maintain cool and calm in the house. How? Well, by using Nana Patekar's iconic dialogue from Welcome — “Control Uday.”



The actor said, “Main to kayi baar unko bhi bol deta hun, kabhi kabhi kuch hota hai ‘Control Uday, Control' (Whenever something happens, I sometimes tell her ‘Control Uday, Control').”

If you haven't seen this dialogue making the rounds on Instagram, you must be living under a rock. These iconic words have become a meme over the years. In the film Welcome, Don Uday Shetty (played by Nana Patekar) mutters this line to himself when Advocate Harkesh Sahni (played by Adi Irani) interrupts his negotiations with a family he's been talking to about his sister, Sanjana's (played by Katrina Kaif) marriage.



Do you know Vicky Kaushal is a fan of Katrina Kaif's 2008 film Singh Is Kinng? The actor admitted that he "really enjoyed" the 2008 action comedy. "I think that was one of the most brilliant, entertaining films," said Vicky.



FYI: Singh Is Kinng also featured Akshay Kumar in the lead.



In another segment, Vicky Kaushal recounted his first interaction with Katrina Kaif. The actor recalled that it was at an awards function.



He said, “So, I was hosting, and I think this was the first time I ever met her and interacted with her. On stage, we have that gear in our ears through which we're constantly being instructed from behind—like, ‘Do this... do that...' It keeps guiding you, and everything is scripted. But behind the stage, it was the first time we were formally introduced to each other. Yeah. So that... who knew?" (that they would get married).



Was Vicky Kaushal nervous to meet his now wife at that time? Absolutely not. He said, “No, No...nahin nervous kya hona (What is there to be nervous about)?"



Workwise, Vicky Kaushal is ready for the release of the period action drama Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film follows the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the titular character. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Maharani Yesubai. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna will portray the role of Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.



Chhaava will premiere in the theatres on February 14.