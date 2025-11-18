Comedian Conan O'Brien Plays <i>Gully</i> Cricket, Films A "Bollywood Extravaganza" On India Trip

Comedian Conan O'Brien is in India, and his social media has been a riot with glimpses of all the fun he's having. He is in the country to shoot for Season 3 of his travel series, Conan O'Brien Must Go. From playing gully cricket to enjoying a Bollywood-style performance, he's been experiencing all things unique during his stay in India.

What's Happening

On Sunday, Conan O'Brien's team shared an image of the comedian playing gully cricket, clad in cricket whites with a Team India cable-knit sweater.

With a cricket bat in hand and ready to hit the ball, the caption read: "My first day playing street cricket and I scored eleven hundred points(??) I have no idea what happened - Conan."

In another post, Conan O'Brien was seen posing with a group of background dancers, dressed in a traditional outfit himself.

The caption read: "Just filmed a Bollywood extravaganza with these gifted dancers and incredible crew. I can't wait for you to watch it on your phone."

There were two other posts where Conan was seen interacting with the public.

The captions read: "Lots of laughs in Mumbai with my new friend Rusty" and "This woman was thrilled to meet Ryan Seacrest. - Conan."

All his posts featured the hashtag #ConanOBrienMustGo, the name of his travel series.

About Conan O'Brien

The comedian has gained massive popularity over the years by hosting talk shows such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien (1993-2009), The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien (2009-2010), and Conan (2010-2021).

Best known for his witty humour and self-deprecating style, Conan O'Brien has been a fixture of American late-night television for three decades. He later turned podcaster with his series Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in 2018, and also fronted the travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go.

As for Conan O'Brien Must Go, during its first season, the host travelled to countries such as Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland. In Season 2, which premiered in May 2025, his trips included New Zealand, Austria, and Spain. As per his official social media updates, he is currently in India, filming for a brand-new season.