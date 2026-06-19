Comedian Carlos Mencia Arrested On Tax Evasion Charges, Could Face 11 Years In Jail

Comedian Carlos Mencia has been arrested on charges of felony state tax evasion. The host of Comedy Central's Mind of Mencia was taken into custody on Thursday, a statement by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office revealed.



The comedian, whose real name is Ned Holness, remains under arrest as of now. Arraignment is set for Monday, with bail set at $250,000.



As per Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Mencia is accused of failing to report $8.7 million in personal and corporate income taxes between the tax years 2019-2024. As per the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, the stand-up comic allegedly did not file any taxes for tax years 2019 to 2024.



He failed to report approximately $3.3 million in personal income as well as $5.4 million in corporate income for his company Nedlos Entertainment, Inc.



The comedian is accused of a dozen counts of tax evasion- six felony counts of failure to file personal income tax with the intent to evade tax. He is also charged with six felony counts of failure to file corporate income tax with the intent to evade tax. If convicted of all charges, Mencia can get a jail sentence of up to 11 years and four months.



The comedian was mailed 78 notices at his residence by the California Franchise Tax Board during this period, informing him that no tax returns had been received and reminding him of his obligation to file returns.



Mencia allegedly owes taxes amounting to over $300,000 to the state of California: approximately $35,117 in corporate income taxes and $267,594 in personal income taxes.



The California Franchise Tax Board has listed the stand-up comic on the list of top 500 tax delinquencies in both the personal and corporate income categories.



“Mr. Mencia has an income most people can only dream of, and like everyone else he is required to file his personal and corporate tax returns and pay his fair share,” Hochman said.



This is the first case filed by the DA Office's Business Tax Fraud Unit, which was established in May 2026.



Who Is Carlos Mencia?



Mencia was the host of Comedy Central's Mind of Mencia from 2005-08. He also voiced Felix Boulevardez from 2001-05 on the Disney Channel series The Proud Family and reprised the role in the 2005 movie. His other projects included The Heartbreak Kid, 29 Palms and Outta Time.