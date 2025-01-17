Coldplay's Republic Day Treat - Live Streaming Of Ahmedabad Concert

A treat for all Coldplay fans who are eagerly waiting to attend their live concerts in India. The UK band announced in an Instagram post that their Ahmedabad concert on January 26 will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. And you can watch it from where you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country. And we hope you are well. Much love," said lead vocalist Chris Martin.

Take a look:

The band will begin their much-awaited India tour in Mumbai. They will perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, January 19, and January 21. Shone, Elyanna, and Jasleen Royal will also perform before Coldplay's performance in Mumbai.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will begin their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

Two special trains being run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 by Western Railway are set to provide relief for those wanting to attend concerts of renowned rock band Coldplay amid skyrocketing airfares between the two cities.

An official on Thursday said though the two trains are "winter specials" as per the directive of the Railway Board, these are being operated to clear the extra rush of passengers in view of the Coldplay concerts on January 25 and 26 at Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat.

"Both the trains will depart from Bandra Terminus at 6:15am and reach Ahmedabad at 2pm on January 25 and 26. On the return leg, the trains will leave from Ahmedabad the next day at 1:40am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 8:40am. These trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara and Gertapur in both directions," the official said.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band is returning to India after 8 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.