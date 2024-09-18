Coldplay Confirms India Tour In 2025. Details Here

British rock band Coldplay will be performing in India as a part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The band will reportedly perform in Mumbai. More details are awaited. However, Bookmy show unveiled a short teaser of their upcoming concert on Wednesday on its Instagram profile. The post showcases a motion image of the announcement of Coldplay's performance in Mumbai. The post drew instant reactions. A fan wrote, "Let's goo!!!" Another fan wrote, "Wohooo!" Another comment read, "Can't wait to be there with my yellows for life." Take a look:

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai which also had a lineup of several other music artistes and bands. The festival was held to promote global development goals. The upcoming concert will mark Coldplay's first-ever solo performance in India. During their performance at the Global Citizen Festival in India, the band won the hearts of millions with their namaste (greeting). They hoisted the Indian flag as a part of their set.

Coldplay, as a part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour, has performed in Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Australia in the last two years.

For the unversed, Coldplay is a British rock band, formed in 1997. The team members include vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. The band is known for songs like All My Love, Amazing Day, Another's Arms, Broken, Charlie Brown, Death and All His Friends, to name a few.