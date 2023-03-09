Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Priyanka Chopra Share Citadel Updates

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the biggest names in the Indian film industry currently and for good reason. The two stars have a body of work that is worthy of one's praise and attention. Now, the actresses are all set to entertain fans with another project – Citadel, the web series. While Priyanka Chopra is leading the American version of the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu features in the Indian spin-off series. Starring Richard Madden alongside Priyanka, the parent instalment of the web series is directed by the Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, in India, Samantha will be joined by Varun Dhawan in the show being helmed by Raj & DK. Now, both actresses have treated fans to updates – in the form of images – about the project.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Wednesday, shared two images with her Citadel collaborators. In one of the images, she is seen with Raj & DK. In the second photo, Varun Dhawan shares the frame with the directors. In the caption, the actress said, “Only (heart emoji),” tagging the actor and directors. Varun Dhawan replied with a heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj & DK have previously worked together on the web series Family Man 2.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, shared an image from a promotional event of the show. In the photo, she is seen with the Russo Brothers and co-star Richard Madden. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote: “Team Citadel.”

The trailer of Citadel is high on action, style, and thrill. It features Priyanka Chopra playing Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden portraying Mason Kane as strangers on a train – except they aren't strangers really. The trailer suggests that they belong to a spy agency named Citadel. The catch? They have no memory of being spies and do not recognize each other. This premise paves way for a healthy dose of drama, sleek fight sequences, and witty dialogues.

Watch the trailer here:

The international version – starring Priyanka Chopra – will premiere on April 28. While two episodes will be aired on April 28, the rest of the episodes will stream every Friday till May 26.

In addition to the Indian version with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, Citadel will also have spinoffs set in Italy, Spain, and Mexico.