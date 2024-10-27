<i>CID</i> promo: It's Abhijeet Vs Daya As They Forget Their "<i>Barso Puraani Dosti</i>"

After a long break of six years, the Indian police procedural television series CID is making its much-anticipated comeback. The makers released a special promo for the show on Instagram on Saturday. The video features Senior Inspector Abhijeet (played by Aditya Srivastava) firing at Inspector Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty). As the bullet hits Daya, he falls down a waterfall, while ACP Pradyuman (played by Shivaji Satam) can be heard screaming Daya's name. In the background, a voiceover can be heard saying, “Jo desh ke liye hamesha sath me lade, aaj dushman ban kyu aamne saamne khade? Unki kahaani abhi baaki hai, jinka bas naam hi kaafi hai. [Those who always fought together for the country, why are they now standing face to face as enemies? Their story is not over yet, for those whose mere name is enough.]”

The text attached to the video read, “Kyu barso puraani dosti bhool kar, Abhijeet ne chalayi Daya par goli? [Why did Abhijeet forget years of friendship and shoot Daya?]”

A few days ago, the makers shared another video to announce the comeback of CID and tease this promo. The caption read, “Mark your calendars - 26th October ko hoga ek dhamakedar promo drop! [On October 26th, a spectacular promo will drop!]”

Earlier, Shivaji Satam spoke about the return of CID and mentioned how the dynamics of the bond between Daya and Abhijeet have evolved. The actor said, “In this edition of the show, the Daya-Abhijeet bond, once unbreakable, has snapped, and the two are standing opposite each other. The very foundation of CID is shaken, and ACP Pradyuman's world will be turned upside down. It feels surreal to return as ACP Pradyuman after six years, a character that has received so much love and we promise a thrilling ride filled with suspense, and heart-stopping drama!" as quoted by ANI.

CID first premiered in 1998 and had a remarkable 20-year run until 2018. While the show is making a comeback, the release date for the upcoming instalment has not been announced yet.