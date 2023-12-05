To Actor Dinesh Phadnis, Tributes From Team CID: 'We Will Miss You Freddy Sir'

A throwback of Shraddha Musle with Dinesh Phadnis. (courtesy: Shraddhamusle)

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who was best-known for starring in the popular TV series CID, died at the age of 57 in Mumbai on Monday night. Dinesh Phadnis' CID co-star Aditya Srivastava confirmed the news and told news agency PTI, "Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn't survive." Dinesh Phadnis' CID co-stars paid tribute to him on social media. Shivaji Satam, who starred as ACP Pradyuman in CID, posted a collage and he wrote, "Dinesh Phadnis, simple , humble, lovable."

Shivaji Satam shared this tribute:

Shraddha Musle, who featured as Dr Tarika in CID, posted a tribute for her co-star on Instagram and she wrote, "We will miss you Freddy Sir. #cid #cidcop #sweetestsoul #dineshphadnis #RIP."

Viivek Mashru, who played the role of inspector Vivek in CID for six years, shared a throwback picture of himself with Dinesh Phadnis. He captioned the post, "Miss You Freddy Sir RIP #rip #dineshphadnis #cid."

Actress Tanya Abrol shared a few cherished memories on Instagram and she wrote, "Dearest Dinesh sir or how we all called him Freddy sir with love and affection. A person who made so many people laugh, be it onscreen or in real life and now that you are gone...Even then we are smiling and laughing thinking about all the stories and incidents but with teary eyes. A roller coaster of emotions. May your journey ahead be peaceful. You will be missed tremendously, not just by us and family but also by millions of your fans . You taught me the word " Baida " which means eggs. I loved the the name you gave me .. Shambhu Shikari . And the occasional photo shoots by Shivaaji Satam Sir. How excitedly you posed ..So many memories .. so many stories to remember you by. Goodbye Sir. You'll never be forgotten. Om Shanti."

Other than his TV show CID, Dinesh Phadnis also appeared in brief roles in films such as Sarfarosh and Mela, both starring Aamir Khan in the lead roles. He also starred in the film Officer in 2001. His acting credits also included cameo appearances in TV shows such as CID: Special Bureau, Adaalat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and CIF to name a few. Dinesh Phadnis also featured in the Hrithik Roshan film Super 30. Other than acting, he also wrote for a Marathi film.