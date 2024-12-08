Advertisement

Christmas Came Early For Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant - And We're Loving It

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Read Time: 1 min
Christmas Came Early For Triptii Dimri And Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant - And We're Loving It
Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant pictured in Mumbai.
New Delhi:

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant, who are rumoured to be dating, are clearly getting into the Christmas spirit a bit early. With Christmas still 17 days away, the rumoured couple was spotted at a pre-Christmas gathering. They were accompanied by their close friends. Triptii shared a series of snaps from their festive outing.

In March this year, the rumoured couple went on a holiday to Goa. The actress shared picturesque snapshots from her vacation. In one of the pictures, Triptii Dimri is seen posing in a white shirt teamed with black pants against a scenic backdrop. Her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant also shared images from the same location. Although they haven't posted joint pictures, the similar backgrounds in their individual photos suggest that they were on a vacation together.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is well-known for her performances in films like Qala, Laila Majnu, Animal and Bulbbul. She was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-starring Kartik Aaaryan. Before that, she appeared in Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz.

Triptii Dimri, Sam Merchant, Triptii Simri And Sam Merchant
