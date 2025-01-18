Ahead Of Coldplay Mumbai Concert, Chris Martin And Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Seek Blessings At Babulnath Temple

Coldplay's Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, are embracing Indian culture and how. On Friday (January 17), the couple offered prayers at the Babulnath temple in Mumbai. A video from their visit was posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Chris Martin is seen greeting the priests with a smile inside the temple as Dakota Jonson stands beside him. He folds his hands doing a ‘namaste' as a scarf is wrapped around his neck. Chris, Coldplay's lead vocalist, exuded traditional vibes in a powder blue kurta and black trousers. Dakota opted for a printed kurti and wrapped a dupatta over her head.

In another video, Dakota Johnson was seen whispering her wish to Nandi's idol. Check it out below:

Here's another clip of the couple exiting the temple premises. Do not miss Chris Martin's cute smile.

FYI: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating since 2017. Although rumours were rife that the pair had parted ways, the couple's joint appearance put a full stop to the speculations.

Chris Martin and his Coldplay members are in Mumbai as a part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World tour. The Indian leg of the concert will kickstart today at the DY Patil Stadium. The second performance is scheduled tomorrow (January 19). The band members will be wrapping up their Mumbai concert on January 21. After that, they will make a pit stop at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for two days — January 25 and 26.

One of the most exciting factors about the Coldplay concert is that singer Jasleen Royal will be opening for the British rock band. And guess what? She will be the first Indian artist to do so. A week ago, Jasleen dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram where she was seen preparing for the big musical night. Take a look:

Coldplay is credited to songs like Yellow, Hymn for the Weekend, Viva La Vida, Fix You, A Sky Full Of Stars, Paradise and The Scientist.