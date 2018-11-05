Chris Hemsworth Vs Indian Traffic: Proof That Thor Is The Mightiest Avenger

Chris Hemsworth on the sets of Dhaka in Ahmedabad. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Avengers can wait, as actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is busy dealing with traffic in India. The 35-year-old actor is currently filming Netflix film Dhaka in Ahmedabad and he's shared highlights from his trip on Instagram. In one Instagram Story from Sunday night, Chris Hemsworth shared a glimpse of traffic, in which he was stuck. But unlike us, Chris Hemsworth was A-OK with it. "Beautiful Chaos," he captioned the post. On Monday, he shared a picture with a group of children, who were present on the sets of his film, and wrote: "Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here."

Here are Chris Hemsworth's posts, which are all over the Internet now:

Stills from a video shared by Chris Hemsworth. (Images courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, as per an IANS report, Chris Hemsworth is likely to shoot for Dhaka in Mumbai too. Dhaka, directed by Sam Hargrave, is the story of a man, who has been entrusted with the task to rescue a kidnapped Indian boy.

Apart from Dhaka, Chris Hemsworth is looking forward to the release of the sequel of Avengers: Infinity War, in which he will reprise the role of Thor (God Of Thunder). The film also stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch and Josh Brolin among others.

He has also signed up for MIB, a spin-off of the popular Men In Black series, which was headlined by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. MIB, like the Men In Black films, will also be directed by F Gary Gray.

(With inputs from IANS)