Choreographer Bosco Martis Shares First Post After Being Discharged From Hospital: 'Doing Well And Recovering'

Choreographer Bosco Martis, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after complaining of chest discomfort, has been discharged. He is doing well and recovering. Bosco shared an Instagram post to announce the news, along with a picture of himself visiting a church after being discharged.

He wrote in the caption, "Just couldn't head home before visiting Mother and offering a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I'm discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless."

Internet reaction

Colleagues and friends from the Hindi film industry extended get-well-soon messages to Bosco in the post's comments.

Isha Koppikar wrote, "Taps. Speedy recovery."

Aahana S. Kumra wrote, "Take care Bosco."

Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Thank God. Just read about it. Happy to know you are fine."

Bosco was under observation for a week

According to sources, Bosco began feeling chest unease and consulted a doctor. As a precaution, the doctor advised immediate hospitalization for further evaluation and procedures.

Sources further reveal that Bosco was under medical observation for the past week. During his stay, he underwent several tests and scans as doctors continued to monitor his condition closely.

While initial reports were reportedly normal, the medical team decided to keep him under observation before taking any further call.

About Bosco Martis's achievements

Bosco Martis — one half of the Bosco–Caesar duo — started as a backup dancer for choreographers Lollypop and Farah Khan. They launched their independent choreography career in 1994, choreographing a stage show for singers Shaan and Sagarika at an awards function. Their feature-film debut came with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Mission Kashmir (2001).

Recently, Bosco–Caesar worked on films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.