Choreographer Bosco Hospitalised In Mumbai After Experiencing Chest Discomfort

Bollywood choreographer and entrepreneur Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort amid his busy work commitments.

Sources told NDTV that Bosco began feeling uneasy in his chest and sought medical advice. Following an initial consultation, doctors recommended that he be admitted to the hospital as a precaution so they could carry out further medical evaluations and necessary procedures.

Sources further revealed that Bosco has been under medical observation for the past week. During his stay, he has undergone several tests and scans, with doctors continuing to monitor his condition closely.

The initial reports are believed to be normal. However, his medical team has decided to keep him under observation for the time being before making any further decisions regarding his treatment or discharge.

News of Bosco's hospitalisation has sparked concern among fans and well-wishers.

About Bosco Leslie Martis

Bosco Leslie Martis is one half of the celebrated choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves.

Over the years, he has choreographed some of Bollywood's biggest chartbusters and worked with leading stars across the Hindi film industry. Apart from choreography, Bosco is also an entrepreneur and has played a key role in shaping modern Bollywood dance through his work in films, music videos, and live performances.