Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Trailer: A Hijack Threatens Sunny Kaushal And Yami Gautam's Grand Heist Plans

Who doesn't love a good thriller? A taut storyline, nail-biting scenes, and smart action sequences are all hallmarks of a good thriller. Heists – big and small – serve as a great premise for such films. So do plane hijacks. What happens when you put the two together? You get Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The trailer of the film starring Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam features them as a couple planning a heist involving diamonds on a plane. However, their well-laid plans go awry when the plane gets hijacked. The trailer also features Sharad Kelkar in a pivotal role. The film, directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, will be released on Netflix on March 24.

The trailer of the film was launched at the Under 25 Summit on Sunday. Shared across all social media platforms, the caption attached to the trailer says, “Yatri kripya dhyan de. The trailer for #ChorNikalKeBhaga HAS JUST LANDED! Is it a heist or a hijack? Find out when #ChorNikalKeBhaga arrives only on Netflix on March 24th.”

Watch it here:

Sharing her thoughts about the project, Yami Gautam in a statement said: “At the summit, the trailer sparked a lot of excitement amongst the students, and we hope the momentum continues when they see the film. It is my third outing with Maddock and It's been a delight working with them and Netflix to deliver this film with such a unique story, and I can't wait for the audience to see what a fantastic job the entire team has done.”

Sunny Kaushal also shared his experience of working with Yami. “Doing this film with Yami was something that I was very excited about as I have always been an admirer of her work. The moment I heard the script I was on board.” He also added that the film is extremely special given that it is his maiden collaboration with Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Lost. Sunny Kaushal, on the other hand, was seen in Mili opposite Janhvi Kapoor.