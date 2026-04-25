Chitrangda Singh At NDTV Yuva 2026: "<i>Dhurandhar</i> Is One Of The Best Films Made In India"

NDTV Yuva returns with its much-anticipated Delhi edition today, bringing together India's brightest minds, boldest voices, and most inspiring changemakers to engage, exchange, and empower the next generation.

At the NDTV Yuva Conclave session titled "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi," actor Chitrangda Singh reflected on her journey in cinema, her early years, and the choices that shaped her career.

"I Was a Very Introverted Person"

Looking back at her early life, Chitrangda described herself as someone who was far from the spotlight.

"I was a very introverted person. I would just go into myself. I was somebody who would hide behind my mother when meeting people. I had no idea what I wanted to do in life."

She added that she did not have a clear plan growing up and believes that life often finds its own direction. She said, "Sometimes life has its own way of taking you somewhere. It's okay to not have everything figured out. It will come to you."

On Being Prepared for Opportunities

The actor emphasised the importance of self-work and staying ready for opportunities.

"The only thing I believe in honestly is to be ready. Work on yourself. There is a time for everything, but you have to keep preparing yourself for when that moment comes."

She recalled how her upbringing also encouraged discipline and consistency. "My father would always tell me to keep working on myself, whether it was studies or sports. That habit stayed with me."

Early Career And Discovering Herself As An Actor

Chitrangda made her debut with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, a role she now considers a turning point.

"When I look back, I feel I got the best possible role in my first film. It gave me a chance to perform and play a strong character."

She said her understanding of herself evolved with each role.

"Sometimes you discover yourself as an actor gradually, with every role you play. Through my films, I've learnt a lot about myself."

On Complex Characters And 'Inkaar'

Speaking about her performance in Inkaar, she said the film helped her understand emotional complexity better.

"That's when I realised that women don't just want to be ambitious and strong. They also remain vulnerable at the same time. It's a constant balance."

She added that this duality is something many women experience.

"We are instinctively emotional beings, but when we step out into the world, we try to maintain that balance. That's something I connected with deeply."

On Being Boxed Into Roles

Chitrangda admitted that, like many actors, she too faced typecasting at certain points.

"I got boxed into certain roles. But then I also told myself that commercial films have their own space. You have to wait for roles that give you a chance to perform."

On Work Culture And The 8-Hour Shift

The actor also spoke about the importance of healthier work practices in the industry.

"I strongly believe in an 8-hour shift. It's important for actors and technicians to have a balanced working environment. It helps you stay creative and productive."

On Dhurandhar And Changing Cinema

Referring to the current phase of big-scale cinema, including films like Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Chitrangda noted how storytelling and audience engagement have evolved.

"There is a certain intensity today - the scale, the audience engagement, digital platforms - everything has changed. Cinema has become bigger and more immersive." She added, "Dhurandhar is one of the best films made in India in a very long time. The way the story is told: direction, performance, every single detail, is top-notch."

On Working With Salman In Maatrubhumi

She said, "People said a lot of stuff about Salman: like schedules would be stretched and he might not be on time. People used to say he is unprofessional, but he is amazing. He treats everyone with love, looks after others, and has concern even for crew members. He was very approachable. People said he wouldn't come early, but he came early because I was shooting early."

Background

Chitrangda Singh began her career as a model. She debuted in the 2005 crime drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and won the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Female Debut.

Early hits were Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011) and Desi Boyz (2011).

She also starred in I, Me Aur Main (2013), item songs in Anjaan (2014) and Gabbar Is Back (2015), and her production debut Soorma (2018).

She moved to OTT with Modern Love Mumbai (2022). She earned praise for her role opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas (2021). Other releases include Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 (2018), Baazaar (2018), Gaslight (2023), and a cameo in Khel Khel Mein (2024).

She was last seen as Meera Bansal in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders (2025).

Her upcoming project is the Battle of Galwan with Salman Khan.