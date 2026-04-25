Mohnish Bahl, Wife Aarti Share Loved-Up Pics From 34th Anniversary Celebrations

Actor Mohnish Bahl and his wife Aarti Bahl seemed to be painting the town red with their love-struck moments, as they celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 23.

The couple marked their 34th year of togetherness and celebrated it with a lot of fun and pomp.

Aarti Bahl took to her social media account to share a few pictures from their intimate celebrations and also express her love for her husband, Mohnish.

She wrote, “Happy anniversary to my soulmate, the reason I feel happy and safe..the wonderful family and life we've created together, can safely be credited to your sweet gesture of offering me a Crocin on set about 35 years back..you are still that man, looking out for your loved ones and so much more. God blessed me and us @mohnish_bahl.”

For the uninitiated, Mohnish and Aarti have been married since 1992. The couple has two daughters, including actress Pranutan Bahl.

Talking about Aarti, also known as Ekta Sohini, was a Bollywood and television actress before stepping away from films post-marriage.

On the special day, Mohnish had also shared a heartfelt post expressing his love for his wife with a “Love You” write-up.

Talking about their love story, it dates back to the early days of their careers in the industry. Over the years, Mohnish and Aarti have kept it simple and pretty much away from the overload of media glare.

They maintain a strong and low-key bond and often share glimpses of their life together via posts on their social media accounts.

For the uninitiated, Mohnish Bahl is the son of the late superstar Nutan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)