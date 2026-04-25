Anushka Sharma Dances As Virat Kohli Smashes Six. Internet Says, 'This Is What We Pay Our Internet Bills For'

Virat Kohli delivered a commanding performance with the bat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down a stiff target against Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The highlight? His actor-wife Anushka Sharma's reaction.

What's Happening

Virat Kohli scored 81 runs off just 44 balls, anchoring the innings and keeping the chase on track after an early setback.

RCB lost Jacob Bethell early, but the momentum quickly shifted as Devdutt Padikkal joined Kohli in the middle. The duo accelerated the scoring rate, taking the team to 70/1 within seven overs while pursuing a 206-run target.

Looking for a breakthrough, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill introduced Rashid Khan into the attack. However, the move did not pay off immediately as Kohli capitalised on a short delivery, pulling it over the boundary for a six.

The shot drew a lively reaction from the stands, where Anushka Sharma was seen celebrating enthusiastically.

One swing. Maximum impact 💫



The chase master at his dominant best🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/1jQMWSlWnX pic.twitter.com/Aa16ypITec — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

Internet Reacts

The actor's animated response quickly caught attention online, with clips of her cheering and dancing circulating widely across social media platforms.

A fan wrote, "Anushka's reaction is all of us right now." Another wrote, "Virat's biggest cheerleader." Yet another one penned, "Virushka moments never get old." A comment read, "This is what we pay our Internet bills for."

Background

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met in 2013 for a shampoo commercial and soon fell in love. They dated for nearly four years before getting married.

The couple married on December 11, 2017, at the Borgo Finocchieto villa in Tuscany, Italy.

They are parents to two kids - Vamika and Akaay.