Chitrangada Singh: '#MeToo Is Not About Male Bashing, The Movement Is Also For Men'

Chitrangada Singh during the promotion of Baazaar in Mumbai.

Highlights Chitrangada stressed that #MeToo is "not at all about men versus woman" In 2016, Chitrangada walked after an argument over an intimate scene Men have to stand next to a woman and make her feel safe: Chitrangada

Actress Chitrangada Singh, who shared her #MeToo story on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, told news agency IANS that the movement is "not about male bashing" and stressed that it is "not at all about men versus woman." Chitrangada Singh, 42, was quoted as saying: "It (#MeToo movement) is about making our society safe. It is not male bashing at all. #MeToo movement is for men as well." The Inkaar actress added that for the full impact of #MeToo movement, men will have to ensure women feel safe. "I don't think any movement works with just one gender going on about it, till the time the other gender doesn't come and stand next to you. Until the time the men in our society don't feel that it is their responsibility to come and stand next to that woman and make her feel safe, it (the impact of #MeToo) is very difficult," she told IANS.

In 2016, Chitrangada Singh reportedly walked out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after her argument with director Kushan Nandy over an intimate scene.

"The beginning of every change is when we start talking about it. And the talk has started. Realistically speaking, there is a huge difference in Western society and us. Just because we watch English shows and movies doesn't make us that society. There is a difference in our society and in our thought process, and that is the reason why we can't have a similar #MeToo movement in India," Chitrangada added.

Chitrangada Singh also invoked actress Tanushree Dutta, who recently reopened a decade old case of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar, which became the starting point of #MeToo in India. "I want to quote Tanushree Dutta here. She was right in saying that for a #MeToo movement to happen, society has to create that atmosphere. We need to be ready in our intent, not just an idea."

"I believe her. I want to hear what Nana has to say. But my only take on this... and I am not only saying this for Tanushree... is that if there is truth, then it must be heard. It doesn't matter whether she came out after three years or five years or ten years," she added.

Chitrangada, who is awaiting the release of Baazaar, told IANS that the timeline of events and how much time a survivor takes to tell their story is not important to the primary narrative. "If there was rape or molestation or any kind of harassment -- whether it happened now or five years before, and if the person is choosing to talk about it now, you have to listen to her. It doesn't make that rape or molestation or assault or harassment any less," she added.

After #MeToo movement knocked the doors of Bollywood several prominent film personalities including Alok nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai have been called out for sexual harassment.

(With inputs from IANS)

If you would like to share any information relevant to NDTV, please email worksecure@ndtv.com