Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For Covid-19

Chiranjeevi posted this. (Image courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

Highlights Chiranjeevi contracted the virus on Tuesday

He announced the news on Twitter

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in 'Acharya'

On Tuesday, superstar Chiranjeevi tested positive for COVID-19. The actor confirmed the diagnosis through his Twitter handle. The actor said that he is experiencing "mild symptoms" post his diagnosis. "Dear All, despite all precautions, I have tested COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon," read Chiranjeevi's tweet. Seeing the post, Jr NTR also commented: "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon."

See Chiranjeevi's tweet here:

Dear All,



Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home.



I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too.



Can't wait to see you all back soon! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2022

Last year in November, Chiranjeevi had announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19. However, after three days of his announcement, he claimed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier due to a faulty testing kit. Chiranjeevi even shared the test report on his social media handles then.

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in 1978, with the film Punadhirallu. He also featured in Pranam Khareedu which was released earlier at the box office. The actor has starred in over 150 feature films. Apart from movies, he is also widely known for his philanthropy. He set up a Chiranjeevi Trust for Eye and Blood donations. The actor was also awarded the Padma Bhushan.

In terms of work, The actor will be next seen in the film Acharya which is set to release on April 1. He has Bhola Shankar, Godfather and two untitled projects with directors Bobby and Venky Kudumula lined up.