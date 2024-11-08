Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan To Nagarjuna: Count The Stars In Namrata Shirodkar's Fam-Jam Pic

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna along with Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Akhil Akkineni are currently enjoying a luxurious vacation in the Maldives to celebrate Greenko Group MD Anil Chalamalasetty's 50th birthday. Namrata Shirodkar shared some glimpses of their tropical getaway on her Instagram stories. The photos give fans a peek into their fun-filled celebrations. One of the pictures shows Namrata and Upasana Konidela sitting on one side of a long table, while Akhil takes the head seat, with Ram Charan, Mahesh, Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna sitting opposite them.

In another picture, Namrata is seen posing for a photo at the beach alongside Upasana Kamineni and other female attendees. Several photos have been doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter) featuring Mahesh, Namrata and their daughter Sitara. They were all dressed in white outfits.

While the stars are unwinding, their professional commitments are far from slowing down. Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his highly anticipated collaboration with SS Rajamouli in an action-adventure film, though details about the film's cast and storyline are still under wraps. SS Rajamouli, known for his larger-than-life cinematic vision, recently scouted locations in South Africa.

Chiranjeevi is all set to take on a socio-fantasy role in Vishwambhara, while Nagarjuna has two intriguing projects in the line-up: Kubera in Telugu and Coolie in Tamil.

Ram Charan has Game Changer. alongside Kiara Advani. Directed by Shankar, the film will release on Sankranthi 2025, but that's not all-he also has films with directors Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. Akhil, on the other hand, is still to announce his next project after the underwhelming reception of Agent in 2023.