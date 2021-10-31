Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Yash And Other Stars Pay Final Respects To Puneeth Rajkumar

Stars paid tribute to Puneeth Rajkummar. (courtesy: chiranjeevi)

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites took place on Sunday morning. The final rites were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru today with state honours. The final rites took place in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Puneeth Rajkumar's family members. Meanwhile, several film stars paid their last respects to the late actor on Saturday. Among the attendees were Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Shiva Rajkumar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ali, and Puneeth Rajkumar's James co-star Meka Srikanth. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and KGF star Yash were also photographed at the Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Here are the actors who paid final tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru, told news agency ANI: "It was a personal bonding with the entire family and more so with 'Appu'. I had seen him as a boy. We had relations since those days. Therefore I am giving him a final salute. Certainly, I was emotional."

Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday. He was 46. Fondly called by his loved ones and fans as "Appu," the actor died at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, where he was taken after he had a heart attack while working out in a gym. Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar. The actor, who was the star of films like Mourya, Arasu, Raam and Anjani Putra, is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and has two children.