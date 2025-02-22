Chiranjeevi Denies Rumours Of His Mother Anjana Devi's Hospitalisation: "She Is Hale And Hearty"

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi has put an end to recent rumours about his mother, Anjana Devi, being hospitalised.

The megastar issued an official statement to clarify that his mother is in good health. He urged the media to refrain from spreading unverified reports about her well-being.

Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the speculation, explaining that while his mother had been feeling unwell for a couple of days, she is now perfectly fine. He wrote, "My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalised. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now. Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding."

Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 21, 2025

The rumours started circulating on Friday, with reports suggesting that Anjana Devi had fallen ill and was admitted to a private hospital. There were also speculations that her son, Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan, had postponed his events in Vijayawada to be with her in Hyderabad.

Just a few weeks ago, Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother's birthday at home with family, including his wife Surekha Konidela, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela and other family members.

The actor shared a heartfelt message on her special day, writing, "Amma!!!!! On this special day, we want you to know that you are cherished beyond words, loved beyond measure, and respected more than you could ever imagine." In the video, Anjana Devi was seen cutting cakes and enjoying the celebrations with her family.

Chiranjeevi's most recent appearances were in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar in 2023. While Waltair Veerayya was a success, Bhola Shankar did not perform well.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi is set to star in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. He has also signed a project with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.