Chhapaak First Song: Deepika Padukone And Vikrant Massey's Cute Nok Jhok

Deepika Padukone just shared the first song from Chhapaak's playlist and it's a beautiful track. Deepika portrays the role of acid attack survivor Malti in Chhapaak, which is based on the life and experiences of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who is now a TV show host and a campaigner with Stop Acid Attacks. Vikrant Massey has been cast in the role of Laxmi's partner Alok Dixit, who is a journalist turned social activist, who fell in love with Laxmi during her fight for justice. Vikrant's character is named Amol in Chhapaak and Nok Jhok tracks Malti and Amol's adorable journey as they gradually grow fond of each other.

Nok Jhok begins with a phone call from Malti that takes Amol by surprise and then he becomes Malti's constant companion and biggest support in her battle for justice. The song shows Malti and Amol cherishing little moments during they visit courts and government offices. Nok Jhok ends with an epic jadu ki jhappi from Malti, that gives Amol butterflies in the stomach.

"Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai, aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar... Here's Malti and Amol's Nok Jhok," Deepika tweeted while sharing the song. The song also has glimpses of Malti's efforts at normalising her scarred face.

The lyrics of Nok Jhok have been composed by Gulzar while singing credits go to Siddharth Mahadevan. Watch Malti and Amol's Nok Jhok from Chhapaak here:

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit screens on January 10, when it clashes with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji.