<i>Chhaava</i>: Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna's Song <i>Jaane Tu</i> Is A Soulful Creation

Chhaava is one of the most anticipated period films of 2025, with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The film's trailer was released recently, and it received massive love and appreciation from the masses.

Their first soulful song titled Jaane Tu, dropped today. The tunes are mellifluous, and Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is being loved by the audience.

It has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by A.R. Rahman, and written by Irshad Kamil.

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is magnanimous, and his love story with Maharani Yesubai (Rashmika Mandanna) will strike a chord with the audience.

The song highlights their chemistry and the love they share, the ending becomes a little emotional as Maharani Yesubai is seen praying for her husband's safety, as he heads off to war.

The comments section was flooded with comments, such as, "Most-awaited album.. historical movie, Rahman music, never disappointed me", while another fan wrote, "Arijit Singh is a blessing for our country."

A user mentioned, "The duo is back and how!! It sounds so heavenly! I'm so grateful to be experiencing this in my time!"

The caption of the music post shared, read, "Some bonds are beyond time, beyond words, etched forever in history. Presenting #JaaneTu - a musical tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai."

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in key roles.

The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

It is slated to release in theatres, on February 14, 2025.