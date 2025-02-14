<i>Chhaava</i> Screening: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Walk Hand-In-Hand

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is released today in theatres. Ahead of the release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film. Vicky Kaushal's plus one at the screening was wife Katrina Kaif. Vicky wore a black bandhgala at the screening while Katrina looked pretty in a floral saree. The power couple walked hand-in-hand at the screening. They posed for the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal had a famjam moment at the screening. Vicky Kaushal's parents Veena Kaushal and Sham Kaushal were also present at the screening. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari also showed up for the screening. Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle was also present at the screening.

Take a look at the pictures from the night:

During a media interaction last week, Vicky recalled how Katrina Kaif reacted to his physical transformation in the film. "She was very happy and she was so happy to the point that she misses Chhaava now. Vo har Chhaava ka poster aate hai to 4-5 likes uski taraf se aate hai and with the comment 'Ye kahan gaya' (Pointing towards Vicky's character in the film)."

Vicky Kaushal added, "She is eagerly waiting for Mahavatar (his next film) because of the beard look and all."

Vicky Kaushal also praised Katrina for being considerate while he was shooting for the film, "When you are shooting non-stop, you hardly get any time because of 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time and by the time you are back at home, you just want to sleep. However, Katrina being part of the industry, understands my work, she was very kind and sweet.."

Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (portrayed by Vicky Kaushal). It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.