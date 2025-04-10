<I>Chhaava</i> On OTT: When And Where To Watch Vicky Kaushal's Film

After a successful run in the theatres, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is now all set to make its OTT debut. The film will release on Netflix on April 11, the streaming giant announced on Thursday.

In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote, "Aale Raje aale. Witness a tale of courage and glory etched in time. Watch Chhaava, out 11 April on Netflix."

Vicky Kaushal, in a press note, expressed his delight on Chhaava's OTT release. The actor said, “Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honour beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career."

He added, "His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we're ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper in India, but also gets the global platform it deserves.”

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. The film featured Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrayed Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The supporting cast included Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta and Diana Penty in key roles.

Last month, Chhaava entered the Rs 500 club at the domestic box office. Reacting to the news, Vicky Kaushal shared a thank you note on Instagram. The actor wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion."

He added, "You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn't end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!"

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. The film was released in theatres on February 14, 2025.