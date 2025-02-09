Vicky Kaushal's Intense <i>Chhaava</i> Prep Involves Ear Piercing, Stick Twirling, Horse Riding And More

All Vicky Kaushal fans, we know you Are eagerly waiting for his film Chhaava to hit the big screen. The movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In the project, Vicky portrays the legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal shared a carousel of pictures and videos showcasing his intense preparation for the role. From hitting the gym to horse riding and even wielding a stick with precision, the actor went all in.

In the first frame, Vicky Kaushal was dressed in gym attire, holding a water bottle. The next slide showed his shirtless avatar as he took a break from his workout. A snap of a weighing scale revealed his weight at 100.5 kilograms. Vicky was also seen burning calories on a training cycle.

One of the most impressive clips featured Vicky Kaushal twirling a stick with remarkable precision – hats off to his dedication. This was followed by a shot of him mastering horse riding. Oh, and in true commitment to his role, Vicky even got his ears pierced.

Another frame showed a drum filled with ice, all set for Vicky Kaushal's cold plunge. The final slide captured him lying down with his back resting on a foam roller.

In his caption, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Good old #Chhaava prep days! See you all on 14th Feb. WORLDWIDE ADVANCE BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN!”

Last month, Vicky Kaushal unveiled four posters for Chhaava. In the first poster, the actor looked fierce, holding two swords with a blazing fire in the background.

The second poster captured Vicky's warrior spirit – sword in one hand, shield in the other. The third featured the actor in deep saffron, his hair in a half-bun, skillfully aiming a bow and arrow. Finally, in the fourth, The actor held a trident, radiating power and determination.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava will hit the cinema screens on February 14. In addition to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh and Diana Penty in important roles. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.