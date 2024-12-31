Check Out What To Watch On OTT This Week (From December 31 - January 4)

The New Year calls for a fresh lineup of TV shows and films. Agree? To jazz things up for you and your loved ones, we have curated a list of top releases from this week.

Here is the ultimate list of OTT releases this week between December 31 to January 4, the next year.

Avicii – I'm Tim (Netflix) - December 31, 2024

Henrik Burman's directorial will stream on Netflix from December 31. Featuring Avicii Aloe, the documentary Avicii – I'm Tim is based on the story of Tim Bergling.

Reunion (Netflix) - January 1, 2025

If you love stories with a dose of nostalgia, Reunion is for you. A star-studded drama centred around a high school reunion. The American comedy mystery will be available on Netflix on January 1, 2025. The film stars Nina Dobrev, Jamie Chung, Chace Crawford, Billy Magnussen, Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, and Michael Hitchcock, all on a journey to identify a killer among them after discovering a murder.

Missing You (Netflix) - January 1, 2025

A seasonal suspense series, Missing You explores a heartwarming story of love and loss. It is based on Coben's 2014 New York Times bestseller. It stars Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Inspector Kat Donovan, who finds her estranged fiance on a dating app after being disappeared for more than a decade. This leads her to reopen her father's unsolved murder.

Family Camp (Netflix) - January 1, 2025

Another notable release this week includes Family Camp, featuring Tommy Woodard, Eddie James and Leigh-Allyn Baker in key roles. The movie is based on two families who compete for a trophy amid growing tensions between them. The gripping drama will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Black Swindler (Netflix) - January 1, 2025

If you are looking for something more intense, add The Black Swindler to your list. Based on Japan's Manga series, it shows how the titular character, Kurosagi (played by Yamashita Tomohisa), becomes a black swindler to avenge the white swindlers who swindle his family.

The Rig Season 2 (Prime Video) - January 2, 2025

The first season of The Rig showcased how the crew of the Kinloch Bravo did their best to survive after they were cut off from all communication with the Scottish mainland by a mysterious fog.

All We Imagine As Light (Disney + Hotstar) - January 3, 2025

The Golden Globe-nominated film will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Written and directed by Payal Kapadia, the film features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon. The film focuses on the lives of two nurses, covering an array of emotions relatable to almost every woman.

Gunaah season 2 (Disney + Hotstar) - January 3, 2025

Gunaah, as the name suggests, is another suspenseful drama that will send a shiver down your spine. Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Zayn Igbal Khan will be seen in key roles.

When the Stars Gossip (Netflix) - January 4, 2025

The Korean TV series, starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin, is a must-watch one for your cosy weekend. The light-hearted romantic drama is a tale of fate and destiny between an astronaut and a tourist from two different worlds with separate missions.