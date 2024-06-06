Nina Dobrev Shares Health Update: 'Surgery Was A Success'

Nina Dobrev shared this image. (courtesy: nina)

Hollywood star Nina Dobrev, on Thursday, shared a health update with her fans on Instagram. The actress met with a bike accident last month. The Vampire Diaries actress dropped some pictures from the hospital and revealed that her “surgery was a success”. The opening frame shows Nina resting after her surgery. Next, she makes a thumbs-up gesture and smiles at the camera. Nina has thanked her fans and well-wishers for their prayers. Nina wrote, “Surgery was a success. Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.” Reacting to her post, Nina's boyfriend Shaun White said, “We all love you.” Vin Diesel dropped a folded hands emoji. The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec said, “You look like a fashion model.” American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed.” Zooey Deschanel commented, “Noooo… Hope you have a speedy recovery!”

On Thursday, Nina Dobrev dropped a selfie on Instagram Stories. In the picture, Nina is making a thumbs-down gesture. The picture was clicked before her surgery. The text attached to it read, “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I am such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind." In the next frame, Nina Dobrev is seen all prepped up for the surgery. Sharing the story behind the photo, the actress said, “Had to get one last photo of my leg—pristine—before it is all scarred up.”

Nina Dobrev also shared a video on Instagram Stories. In the clip, the actress can be seen marking her left leg with a sketch pen. Nina wrote, “Yes” with an arrow. The text along with the clip revealed that the doctors asked her to mark her leg before going inside the operation theatre so that surgeons could “confirm the correct limb”. Nina wrote, “Fun Fact: They make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb. (Because I guess it has happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb). Yikes!!”

On May 20, Nina Dobrev said that she met with a bike accident. The actress dropped before and after pictures on Instagram. The opening frame shows Nina, dressed in a black co-ord set, sitting on a bike. The next slide shows Nina lying in the hospital bed. Sharing the post, Nina wrote, “How it started vs how it's going.”

Nina Dobrev was last seen in the comedy film Reunion.