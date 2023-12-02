Deepika Padukone's London Diaries: The One Where She Turned Hairstylist For Her Friend

Deepika with her friend. (courtesy: sneha_ramachander)

Do not disturb Deepika Padukone. The actress is spending some quality time in London. Travel buddies: her BFFs Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan. Recently, Sneha Ramachander shared a picture on her Instagram Stories from her hair makeover session. In the still, Deepika is seen cutting Sneha's hair. Yes, you read that right. In the photo, Sneha was seated on a chair with Deepika holding her hair in one hand and cutting with the other. In her playful caption, Sneha wrote, “Getting my hair done by the one...the only Deepika Padukone. Assisted by Divya Narayan.”

Deepika Padukone also shared pictures from the all-girls trip. In the pic, the trio are having fun on the streets in super cool holiday OOTDs. For the caption, Deepika picked an infinite emoji and tagged both Sneha and Divya. Replying to the post, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh, dropped several heart-eyed and black-heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone and her love for travel is no longer a secret. On their 5th wedding anniversary, Deepika and Ranveer Singh jetted off to Europe to spend some quality time. The couple even shared an adorable picture from the beautiful destination. In the photo, Deepika is seen planting a kiss on Ranveer's cheek. Along with the picture, the couple wrote, “5 of (infinity emoji).”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are ultimate couple goals. Even the 8th season of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, kicked off with them stealing the spotlight as the first guests. Karan treated viewers to the couple's official wedding video, a five-year flashback to the ceremonies (and yes, it's the first time we saw it). The video gave us a sneak peek into the magical moments of the star couple's wedding and the lively celebrations. Ranveer and Deepika also spilled the beans on their pre-marriage dating adventures, Ranveer's proposal to Deepika in a magical setup, and how they find happiness in each other.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Jawan.