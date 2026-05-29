Charlie Puth Fans Still Have A Chance To Grab MSG Concert Tickets

Charlie Puth is travelling around the world with his Whatever's Clever World Tour, bringing his latest music to fans across North America, Europe and the UK. The singer is now in New York, where he is set to perform at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on May 29. The tour comes after the release of his newest album, Whatever's Clever, which arrived earlier this year in March.

Even though Puth is one of the biggest pop stars right now and his concerts usually sell out quickly, some tickets for the MSG show are still available. That means fans who did not buy tickets earlier may still have a chance to see him perform live at one of the world's most famous music venues.

Charlie Puth's New York concert at Madison Square Garden is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM and fans can still buy tickets through Ticketmaster. Ticket prices depend on the seating area, with front-row resale tickets costs as high as $570. Meanwhile, cheaper seats are available for around $50, which gives fans different options to attend the show.

Apart from Ticketmaster, fans can also check websites such as StubHub, Vivid Seats and GameTime to find ticket options that fit their budget and preferred seating choice. Fans attending the tour will also see special guest Ally Salort at every concert, while Daniel Seavey and Lawrence are joining him on selected dates.

According to Set List FM, Charlie Puth is expected to perform several fan favourite songs during the concert, including Beat Yourself Up, How Long, Washed Up, LA Girls, Empty Cups, Home, Cry, Patient, Sideways, We Don't Talk Anymore, BOY, Done for Me, Attention, Cheating on You, Love in Exile, One Call Away, See You Again and Changes.