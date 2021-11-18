Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Song Tumbe Te Zumba: Ayushmann Khurrana Can't Take His Eyes Off Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor in a still from the song. (courtesy: youtube)

Highlights The song released on Thursday

The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will open in theatres on December 10

A brand new song from the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, titled Tumbe Te Zumba released on Thursday and it is super groovy. The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Sachin - Jigar. The music has also been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are by IP Singh. The track features Vaani Kapoor as a new zumba instructor at a gym where Ayushmann Khurana is one of the trainers. Ayushmann can't tale his eyes off Vaani in the song and it is easy to see why. The actress looks every bit stunning as she does zumba in the video.

Sharing the track on social media, Vaani Kapoor wrote: "Zumba, Eat, Sweat, Repeat." Ayushmann wrote: "Jumba teacher ho ya Zumba. Hum toh bas dekhte hi reh gaaye"

Sharing the trailer on social media earlier: Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Weight training: (check), squats: (check), aashiqui: (confused). Checklist is ready. Are you? #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out now. See you in cinemas on 10th Dec!"

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is the latest addition to Ayushmann Khurrana's staple genre- social comedies. He is known for his hilarious takes on social taboos in films like Badhaai Ho! Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Vicky Donor, Balaand Dream Girl among others. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will open in theatres on December 10.