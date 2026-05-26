<i>Chak De India</i> Actor Ramakant Dayama Dies At 69, Co-Actor Shubhangi Latkar Pays Tribute

Popular television and film actor Ramakant Dayama died today in Mumbai. He was 69. The cause of his death is not yet known. The news of his death was confirmed by co-actor Shubhangi Latkar.

She shared an emotional message with a throwback video. In the video, the senior actor is seen dancing, singing, and enjoying time with his friends.

"Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul... and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and part of my family, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning," the note read.

"He may have seemed small in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known. Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping... We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, 'Let me get well soon.' We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished..." Shubhangi wrote.

"Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace," she concluded.

Ramakant Dayama acted in films and web shows such as Chak De India, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Ram Setu, Dhanak, Brothers, The Trial, Crew, Farzi, Mumbai Saga, The Chargesheet, and various acclaimed stage productions. He was also a part of daily soaps like Mehndi Wala Ghar, Servicewali Bahu, and Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai.

He was widely recognized for his comic appearances in Centre Fruit advertisements, which made him a familiar face in households during the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) also mourned the death of Ramakant Dayama. Their statement read, "With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former Executive Committee Member and a cherished part of our fraternity."

The note added, "His dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community will always be remembered with deep respect and gratitude. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, warmth, and service that touched countless lives within the industry."