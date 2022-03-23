Celina Jaitly Tries To Decode Her And Priyanka Chopra's Expressions In This Throwback

Celina Jaitly with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: CelinaJaitly)

Actress Celina Jaitly shared one helluva throwback picture on her Twitter profile and it is trending big time. The picture happens to be from an old photoshoot and it also features Priyanka Chopra. In the throwback, both the actresses can be seen dressed in bling outfits - Priyanka in sequined pink tank top and trousers and Celina in shimmery blue co-ords. Celina tried to decode her and Priyanka's pose and expressions in the picture and added an ROFL caption along with it. She wrote: "I have always wondered what Priyanka Chopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol... It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls." She added the hashtag #Throwback.

While we await Priyanka Chopra's response to the picture, check out the post:

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol... It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback#celinajaitly#PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

Both Priyanka Chopra and Celina Jaitly are former beauty queens. Celina was crowned Miss India in 2001, while Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World pageant in 2000.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas.

Last year, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She was last seen in Matrix 4.

Celina Jaitly has featured in films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Tom, Dick, And Harry, Zinda and Golmaal Returns among others. Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag and the couple are parents to Viraaj Haag and Winston Haag. She was last seen in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me?