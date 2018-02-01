Celebs Divided Over Swara Bhasker's 'Padmaavat' Open Letter

Highlights
- Deepika Padukone said: "We are not endorsing jauhar"
- "You cannot abuse her for expressing what she feels," says Mini Mathur
- Padmaavat has collected over Rs 150 crore until Wednesday
The film's cast, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, along with director Bhansali have defended the jauhar scene saying that it has to be seen in perspective - but more about that later. Here's what the celebs are saying about Swara's piece:
It's appalling how everyone has swooped down so cruelly on @ReallySwara ! Come on guys.. whichever side of the debate you're on.. you cannot abuse her for expressing what she feels! She is a brave, independent voice. Respect that. Not many of her ilk left around here.— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 31, 2018
It's ironic that the multitude of voices that have been raised against @ReallySwara expressing her opinion had, for the large part, nothing to offer against the #KarniSena suppressing somebody's freedom of expression. Debate is healthy. Selective silence, not so much.— Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) February 1, 2018
Next time you feel disheartened by ppl trolling you, remember, an army of trolls could not even dampen .@ReallySwara 's spirit. They are powerless. Not even an irritation. Laughable.— Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) January 31, 2018
Just like SLB sir had a right to make a film and have it release,and we defended that right irrespective, @ReallySwara has a right to her https://t.co/H8hUFPMuN8 can't coerce,abuse,slut-shame a person over their https://t.co/H8hUFPMuN8 can disagree,don't disparage.— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 31, 2018
You have every right to disagree with someone's point of view, just remember to keep it civil.— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 31, 2018
It's not surprising to see the wrath @ReallySwara is being doled out for expressing her views. But one can hope the discourse will change. Stay brave @ReallySwara
Cannot believe a woman is bein threatened4havin an opinion on a film!Shame on us&our brittle fluffed egos.@ReallySwara keep dat voice strong https://t.co/ylaDhQzRWS— sayani (@sayanigupta) January 31, 2018
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, told news agency PTI, "I think everyone has a right to their opinion. I, however, don't agree with Swara. Just because we both are feminists doesn't mean we have the same take."
We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like.— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018
Actress Divya Dutta also said, "The film has been told like a story. Everyone has their own viewpoint. Swara kept hers, I respect that. She felt something. That visual (jauhar scene) is very strong when it comes across. But the film is set in another century, whose mindset was different. So, my view point is different. I enjoyed it (the film) very much. I respect her opinion but I take the film for what it is, absolutely," PTI quoted her as saying.
Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty told PTI, "Any kind of obstacle that comes in a film does not feel good. There's nothing in "Padmaavat", which should cause any kind of protest but then everyone has their own opinion.
Of the projection of jauhar in his film, Mr Bhansali told mid-day: "This film is based on a story in which the character performs jauhar. The character doing so was convinced that it was an act of war. I feel it's an empowering thought. She didn't allow the enemy to win. It was a victory of dignity and honour. This is what transpired, and I can't question her. In those days, when there was no solution, hara-kiri [method of suicide] was prevalent. I can't question it."
Deepika Padukone, who played Rani Padmavati told DNA, "Let me put things in perspective. We are not endorsing jauhar. You must see the scene/practice in context to the period in which it was shown. And when you do that, you will realise, it's so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves."
Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film, told IANS, "I haven't read it yet. We have been busy with other things, but I think this isn't the right time. It has been a tough battle for us to be able to bring forth the film to the audience. It feels great to receive support from the entire industry but it feels odd that someone said something on a personal level. That's OK though as everyone has the right to say what they want but I haven't read it yet."
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)