Celebs Divided Over Swara Bhasker's 'Padmaavat' Open Letter

Highlights Deepika Padukone said: "We are not endorsing jauhar" "You cannot abuse her for expressing what she feels," says Mini Mathur Padmaavat has collected over Rs 150 crore until Wednesday

It's appalling how everyone has swooped down so cruelly on @ReallySwara ! Come on guys.. whichever side of the debate you're on.. you cannot abuse her for expressing what she feels! She is a brave, independent voice. Respect that. Not many of her ilk left around here. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 31, 2018

It's ironic that the multitude of voices that have been raised against @ReallySwara expressing her opinion had, for the large part, nothing to offer against the #KarniSena suppressing somebody's freedom of expression. Debate is healthy. Selective silence, not so much. — Danish Aslam (@dan1shaslam) February 1, 2018

Next time you feel disheartened by ppl trolling you, remember, an army of trolls could not even dampen .@ReallySwara 's spirit. They are powerless. Not even an irritation. Laughable. — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) January 31, 2018

It's appalling how everyone has swooped down so cruelly on @ReallySwara ! Come on guys.. whichever side of the debate you're on.. you cannot abuse her for expressing what she feels! She is a brave, independent voice. Respect that. Not many of her ilk left around here. — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 31, 2018

Just like SLB sir had a right to make a film and have it release,and we defended that right irrespective, @ReallySwara has a right to her https://t.co/H8hUFPMuN8 can't coerce,abuse,slut-shame a person over their https://t.co/H8hUFPMuN8 can disagree,don't disparage. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 31, 2018

You have every right to disagree with someone's point of view, just remember to keep it civil.

It's not surprising to see the wrath @ReallySwara is being doled out for expressing her views. But one can hope the discourse will change. Stay brave @ReallySwara — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 31, 2018

Cannot believe a woman is bein threatened4havin an opinion on a film!Shame on us&our brittle fluffed egos.@ReallySwara keep dat voice strong https://t.co/ylaDhQzRWS — sayani (@sayanigupta) January 31, 2018

We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018